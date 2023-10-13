SCA dismisses Zuma's application to appeal Maughan, Downer private prosecution

Former South African statesman Jacob Zuma wanted advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan prosecuted over claims that the State leaked his personal medical information to the journalist during his arms deals corruption trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Former statesman Jacob Zuma’s legal setbacks are mounting as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) hands down another scathing ruling.

The court in August set aside his private prosecution of State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The SCA has now dismissed Zuma’s bid to overturn an order making that decision immediately enforceable while he tries to appeal it.

Zuma wanted advocate Downer and Maughan prosecuted over claims that the State leaked his personal medical information to the journalist during his arms deals corruption trial.

The former head of State served the duo with summons to appear in court last September.

ALSO READ:

• HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'

• Zuma to appeal ‘bizarre’ judgment handed down in favour of Maughan and Downer

• Zuma's private prosecution of Downer, Maughan an abuse of process, court finds

In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summons as unlawful.

Zuma’s appeal would have ordinarily suspended the ruling handed down by the high court.

Downer and Maughan fought back securing a special order declaring the ruling immediately enforceable.

The SCA said the private prosecution of Downer and Maughan has no foundation in either fact or law.

The court also found Zuma’s attempt was part of a stalingrad strategy to delay the arms deal corruption trial.

The judgement was handed down with costs.