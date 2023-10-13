SA mining output dropped by 2.5% year-on-year in August, says Stats SA

This is the second consecutive decline, following September’s contraction of 4.5% compared to the same time a year ago. Power outages and logistics challenges continue to weigh the industry down.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics SA said the country’s mining output dropped by 2.5% year-on-year in August.

This as persistent power outages and logistics challenges continue to weigh the industry down.

This is the second consecutive decline, following September’s contraction of 4.5% compared to the same time a year ago.

Stats SA’s Juan-Pierre Terblanche said diamonds and manganese ore were the biggest negative contributors to the decline in output.

“Diamonds production declined by 54,6% and manganese ore declined by 7,9%. Gold, coal, manganese ore and nickel all recorded positive year-on-year results in August. However, this wasn’t enough to pull overall mining growth into positive territory.”

While South Africa remains one of the leading producers in gold and diamonds, the industry has shrunk over the years.

But Terblanche said it’s not all bad news.

“Seasonally adjusted mining production increased by 0,8% in August 2023 compared with July 2023. This followed month-on-month changes of -1,7% in July 2023 and 0,8% in June 2023.”