Ramaphosa urged to intervene in leadership crisis at SOEs

JOHANNESBURG - Some political analysts have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene as key state-owned enterprises face a leadership crisis.

The calls were triggered by the recent resignation of Eskom board chairperson, Mpho Makwana.

Transnet has also seen an exodus of leadership, including the resignation of group CEO, Portia Derby, and CFO, Nonkululeko Dlamini.

The vacancies, coupled with operational constraints at the SOEs, have sparked fears of dire implications for the country’s economy.

Political analyst at the University of Johannesburg, Theo Venter, said that the president could not take a passive stance to the governance crisis at state-owned companies.

"We’re already in trouble. I think most of our important SOEs are now in ICU. There’s not only room for him to intervene, but there’s also a necessity for him to give direction. But we know him now, for several years, and we know that he won’t be doing it soon."

Political analyst at the Tshwane University of Technology, Levy Ndou, said that competent leaders must be appointed to the board to drive the turnaround strategies.

"What is very important is that ministers need to ensure that the right people are appointed at these boards, and they are given the freedom to exercise their fiducial responsibilities, without any form of interference from anybody."