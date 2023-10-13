Prisons fuller for longer as offenders receiving heftier sentences, MPs told

The issue of overcrowding in the country’s prisons was once again a concern raised in Parliament on Thursday when the Department of Correctional Services presented its annual report.

CAPE TOWN - Prisons commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said prisons were staying fuller for longer because offenders were receiving heftier sentences.

Overcrowding spiked to 46% in the last financial year when the prison population reached 157,000 in March.

That number has since declined, following the release of 15, 000 inmates thanks to a presidential remission granted in August to non-violent offenders.

Thobakgale said because offenders were being sentenced to longer prison terms, it also impacted their eligibility for parole.

“The period they spend in our correctional facilities will contribute negatively with regard to our population continuing to be static and not decreasing because they don’t qualify for parole sooner.”

Meanwhile, inspecting judge of prisons, Judge Edwin Cameron expressed his concern about the unfair treatment of foreign nationals in the country’s prisons.

“We are also working with the Department of Home Affairs on non-nationals who are being detained beyond their parole periods or beyond even their sentence periods because they have not been deported.”

The high number of remand detainees still awaiting sentencing is also driving up the numbers, particularly in Gauteng and the Western Cape.