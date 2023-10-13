Go

Peace deal with Israel has long been dead in the water, says Palestinian govt

The two-state solution is a deal undertaken during 1993 Oslo Accords by the Israeli and Palestinian governments to establish two independent states - Israel for Jews and Palestine for Palestinians.

The Cape Town leg of the Palestinian resistance picket outside the Jewish Community Centre in the city centre. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News
Ntuthuzelo Nene 13 October 2023 19:09

JOHANNESBURG - The Palestinian government has come out to say the two-state solution between itself and Israel is no longer a viable framework to peace.

However, in a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday - the Palestinian ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, said that deal had for a very long time been dead in the water.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of demonstrators under the banner of the Al-Quds foundation marched through the streets of Cape Town in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

This is the second demonstration of this nature in Cape Town this week, as a militant wing of Hamas and the Israeli military are engaged in a violent conflict that has been raging since Saturday.

The long-standing conflict between the two nations was escalated by a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel this past Saturday.

This was followed by retaliatory attacks on Gaza by Israeli soldiers.

It's believed that almost 3,000 people have been killed from both sides since the conflict started.

A sea of people, waving red, green, white, and black flags descended on Parliament.

Two South Africans have reportedly been killed in the conflict currently gripping the middle east.

One demonstrator - who spoke to Eyewitness News - said it's important for South Africans of all races and religion to support the plight of Palestine.

"We've seen our elders; our youth have been abused. We've heard and knew of sections of people being imprisoned and tortured even to death in our own country."

