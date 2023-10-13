Parts of Joburg south still without power following Eldos substation fire

Joburg City Power said the cause and extent of the fire had not yet been determined, however, its technical teams were en route to attend to the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in Joburg South were left without electricity as City Power attended to a fire at the Eldorado Park substation.

The utility said the cause and extent of the fire had not yet been determined, however, its technical teams managed to contain the blaze.

As a safety measure, City Power said it isolated some areas from the electricity grid to curb the potential spread of the fire.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena explains: "So, this means some areas that side are without power - including parts of Nancefield, parts of Lenasia, Freedom Park, Klipspruit and even Eldorado Park. We will provide updates as and when information becomes available."