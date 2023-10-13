Mfuleni police murder suspect case postponed to November

Mpumzi Nompetsheni appeared briefly at the Blue Downs Magistrates court on Thursday for his bail hearing.

CAPE TOWN - The case of the Mfuleni police murder suspect, Mpumzi Nompetsheni, has been postponed.

Nompetsheni appeared briefly at the Blue Downs Magistrates court on Thursday for his bail hearing.

He is facing charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Nompetsheni is accused of being behind the killing of a 29-year-old Mfuleni policewoman.

The victim was found dead in Mfuleni while off-duty after visiting a friend in the area.

Nompetsheni will remain in custody and is due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates court on 29 November for his bail hearing.