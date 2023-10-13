Meyiwa trial: Court to hear arguments on admission of confessions by 2 accused

It's a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of alleged admissions and confessions by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi on what exactly happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Arguments are expected to be made to admit alleged confessions by the men accused of murdering football star, Senzo Meyiwa.

The matter is being heard in the middle of the main trial into the Bafana Bafana's 2014 murder.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on the east rand.

Five stand accused of the crime, with two allegedly making confessions.

The court will have to establish whether the statements were made freely and voluntarily, and if the accused were in their sound and sober senses without any undue influence.

On Wednesday, it was apparent that their lawyer Sipho Ramosepele sought to argue that his clients were forced to make the confessions.

An unprepared Ramosepele asked the court for more time to consult fully.

“I had previously discussed with Mr Baloyi and we were going to postpone this matter so that I can consult fully for the purposes of a trial within a trial.”

While Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng granted Ramosepele his request, he did not adjourn without giving commentary.

“The judge president is worried about the pace this trial is taking, there are other trials which are awaiting this gentleman for instance.”

The prosecution has also lined up witnesses who will be likely to take the stand.