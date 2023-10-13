Mbeki hits out at ANC, says he's yet to see signs of renewal

The former president told guests at the Aziz Pahad memorial service that he was saddened by views expressed at this week’s inter-faith convention where many felt the ANC had betrayed the country during its 30 years in power.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki’s criticism of his party, the African National Congress (ANC) continues, as he told guests at the Aziz Pahad memorial, he was yet to see signs of renewal in the organisation.

Mbeki was speaking at the University of Johannesburg on Thursday, where the governing party gathered to pay tribute to 82-year-old Pahad, who died in September.

The former president told guests he was saddened by views expressed at this week’s inter-faith convention where many felt the ANC had betrayed the country during its 30 years in power.

The ANC’s Gwede Mantashe, in 2017, was secretary-general of the party and he penned what remains a crucial document that assessed the health of the organisation.

In it, he warned against the many pitfalls facing the party, warning that it was its own enemy.

On Thursday night, Mbeki revisited that very document, flagging the party’s failure to act in order to arrest its decline.

"The fact of the matter though is that we did not do that, we did not renew the ANC following that conference resolution of 2017."

He then hit out at his party for recommitting to this resolution at the 2022 conference in spite of having done little to bring it to life.

"That resolution has been repeated by the conference of 2022, to renew the ANC. We are now in October, that was ten months ago that the resolution was renewed."

In May, Mbeki told Eyewitness News he couldn’t see himself campaigning for his party in the lead-up to the elections as there were many things going wrong which were not being attended to.