MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The road to 2024 elections is paved with xenophobia

OPINION

A week ago, #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile gathered the community of Newcastle in what he called a “Premier’s launch preparatory meeting”.

The meeting, which was broadcast live on his Facebook campaign page, was also attended by regional leaders of his party, ActionSA, as well as some former African National Congress (ANC) ward councillors.

Khanyile outlined his personal manifesto as a Premier candidate for ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), a province where he is facing trial for the alleged incitement of violence in relation to the 2021 riots that left incalculable devastation in their wake.

In his meeting, Khanyile outlined five key issues that he would focus on if he’s to be voted as the premier of KZN. These include compulsory military conscription for all learners post-matric; the “return of God in schools”; the reinstatement of the death penalty; community beneficiation in mining; ensuring security of tenure for farm workers; and the deportation of undocumented migrants, whom he repeatedly referred to as “amakwerekwere”, a pejorative term that constitutes hate speech.

Most of Khanyile’s priority areas are deeply problematic.

For example, the reinstatement of the death penalty goes against the values of Ubuntu on which our constitutional democracy is anchored.

While rising levels of crime in the country have resulted in many flirting with the idea of capital punishment, the fact is that it is not a deterrent to crime. According to a 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice in the United States, and a 2013 research study by Daniel S. Nagin, not only does the death penalty not deter crime, but states in the US that have the death penalty also tend to have the highest crime levels.

The studies go on to state that while prison may provide an option for incapacitating and punishing those who commit crime, data shows that long prison sentences do little to deter people from committing future crimes.

Research on this subject is abundant, and there’s consensus among scholars that the death penalty is ineffective and economically unsustainable, as death penalty cases cost nearly five times more than non-death penalty cases.

Reinstating the death penalty in a South Africa where we have high levels of racialised inequalities and a broken criminal justice system will be setting parameters for genocide.

But most concerning is Khanyile’s perspective on the immigrant question.

Khanyile’s recommendation on how deportations of undocumented migrants should be facilitated is especially chilling.

According to him, rather than be booked into flights and buses, deportees must be “left on the backs of crocodiles” in the Limpopo River.

This statement is in reference to the many undocumented migrants who enter into South Africa by traversing the crocodile-infested rivers of the Limpopo – a practice aimed at evading detection at Beitbridge Border and other entry points. Scores of Zimbabweans, including women and children, have died while making this treacherous journey.

For Khanyile to suggest that human beings should be subjected to this level of unspeakable cruelty is reflective of the extent to which the quest for power is eroding both reason and humanity in politicians.

But Khanyile was not the only politician to make questionable statements about immigrants last week.

At a press conference following the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting of the ANC in Gauteng, the party's provincial secretary, Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza, and chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, who is also the Premier, raised the issue of immigration as one of the biggest challenges confronting the province.

Under the guise of challenging illegal migration, the ANC provincial leaders perpetuated the narrative that migrants, particularly those who are undocumented, are responsible for the high unemployment rate, as well as the soaring levels of crime in Gauteng.

Lesufi used the example of the high number of foreign nations employed in the restaurant industry to demonstrate that migrants are effectively taking jobs from South Africans. The narrative that migrants “steal” jobs from locals is not only unscientific, but it is also dangerous.

A World Bank study titled "Mixed Migration, Forced Displacement and Job Outcomes in South Africa”, published in 2018, indicates that immigrants, who have lower levels of risk aversion and are entrepreneurial, have had a positive impact on employment and wages in the country between 1996-2011.

According to the study, immigrant workers generate an average of two jobs for locals. Furthermore, immigrants are largely skilled and have better education outcomes, and thus, perform complementary tasks with locals.

This complementarity leads to overall productivity gains. This World Bank study corroborates research previously done by economic historian Raphael Chaskalson.

Professors Madzivhandila and Niyimbanira at the University of Mpumalanga also published a study titled “Myth that immigrants “steal jobs”: An economic blame game?”, which echoed the same results based on scientific data analysis.

Many other studies corroborate this, but the discourse on immigrants and jobs is still dominated by commonsense arguments and biased observations that have no basis in scientific evidence and data.

Furthermore, these arguments are devoid of a critical analysis on the state of the South African economy – an economy that remains racialised and untransformed, but which is also stagnant owing to a myriad of objective and subjective factors, none of which have to do with immigrants.

The language of intolerance is being amplified as we head towards the 2024 general election.

While it may be easy to detect in the likes of Khanyile who are overt in their bigotry and refer to immigrants as “amakwerekwere”, it’s not very easy to detect when it’s concealed behind the “patriotism” of Panyaza and Nciza. They use a more palatable language rooted in the legalities of “illegal immigrants”.

Their arguments sound rational – not at all different from those made by European lawmakers who condemn immigrants coming on boats.

What their arguments fail to do is provide a comprehensive analysis of the challenges of the entire immigration system in our country – starting from laws that lack synchronicity to the calamitous failures of the Department of Home Affairs to timeously process applications and cases of immigrants, putting lives in limbo.

Their arguments are also devoid of an analysis of the parasitic role played by South African capital in our neighbouring countries which is exacerbating the disenfranchisement of locals, strengthening the push factors that lead to their irregular migration.

As campaigning towards the 2024 general elections intensifies, politicians would have us believe that anti-immigrant sentiments reflect patriotism. In reality, theirs is a kind of patriotism that consists in resenting all other nations and using immigrants as scapegoats for a history of documented failures by the state and private sector.

It’s a tried and tested strategy that is employed by right-wing governments and reactionaries across the world. It’s a strategy that must be exposed for its prejudice and unscientific posture.

Malaika is a geographer and researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation. She is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Bayreuth in Germany.