Lutzville police investigating murder of 21-year-old woman

Carmen Gouws's body was discovered in an open veld on 7 October, with a wound to the back of her head.

CAPE TOWN - The West Coast community of Lutzville is reeling following the murder of a young woman.

Carmen Gouws was killed on her 21st birthday last Saturday.

She was reportedly killed by someone known to her.

The police's Wesley Twigg: "The Lutzville police are investigating a murder case, following an incident on Saturday, 7 October where the body of a 21-year-old female was found on an open field with an open wound to the back of the head.

"We can confirm that a male suspect was arrested and made a court appearance in the local magistrates court," added Twigg.