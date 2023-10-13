Law enforcement officers to escort CoCT teams in extortion hot spots - JP Smith

The city's JP Smith said that staff and contractors had been instructed to report any extortion attempts by criminals.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith says city law enforcement officers are being deployed to escort city teams and contractors in hotspot areas tormented by extortionists.

He was speaking at the launch of the city's anti-extortion campaign in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

At least two people have been killed at city construction projects since the beginning of the year.

In February, city official, Wendy Kloppers, was shot and killed at the Symphony mega-housing construction site in Delft.

Just a week before that, the same housing project had been targeted with shootings and a petrol bombing.

In May, a staff member was also shot and killed while working at a construction site on Delft main road.

"The city did an important thing when it mandated contractors and said you can't walk off-site or stop work and continue to claim penalty fees or otherwise if you haven't laid a charge because that was happening a lot."

Smith said he understands that some contractors fear for their safety.

"So what we're doing now is that the safety and security directorate and our investigators are registering inquiries with SAPS to compel that investigation to start, where the victims of the extortion are too scared."

He added that arrests relating to the so-called construction mafia were imminent.