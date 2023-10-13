Lady R panel's findings were completely rational - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was again before Parliament to account for the Lady R docking, despite the panel’s findings which cleared the government.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been forced to defend the findings of the independent investigation into the docking of the Lady R.

This comes after opposition parties in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) questioned the panel's findings which cleared government.

The panel, led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, found there was no evidence that the country loaded weapons on the Russian vessel for its war with Ukraine, as alleged by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety.

Responding to questions in the NCOP on Thursday, Ramaphosa said the panel also acted rationally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was again before Parliament to account for the Lady R docking, despite the panel’s findings which cleared the government.

Ramaphosa told the NCOP that the issue also had a negative impact on the country’s economy, but the findings were well-received internationally.

But the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was not convinced that everything was above board.

"In fact, I believe the findings of the panel were completely rational. As one went through the report, I could find no irrationality. The panel made no finding of involvement of clandestine parties or illegal transactions," President Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said no evidence was presented to contradict the panel’s findings and the contents of the shipment on the Lady R are kept secret to not compromise the safety of the country’s security forces.