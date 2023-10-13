Israel’s 24-hour deadline to move civilians from Gaza rejected by Palestine

On Friday, the United Nations said it received a directive from the Israeli defence force warning people to leave the northern region of Gaza.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palestine government said it would not adhere to the Israeli military’s 24-hour deadline to evacuate people from northern Gaza.

On Friday, the United Nations said it received a directive from the Israeli defence force warning people to leave the northern region of Gaza.

This is in preparation of a ground and aerial offence Israel is planning on the region that is home to 1.1 million people.

Thousands of people have been killed in Israel and Palestine following an escalation of the long-standing conflict between the two nations.

ALSO READ: 'We are not afraid of Joe Biden, we stand in solidarity with Palestine'

<span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";

text-transform:uppercase;mso-font-kerning:18.0pt;mso-fareast-language:EN-ZA">

Hanan Jarrar, Palestine Ambassador to South Africa continued by saying that any loss of civilian life is regretted.



“Settlements are illegal under international law. Citizens who choose to live in these areas are in clear violation of international law,” she said. TCG pic.twitter.com/GgRE6ie976 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2023

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, the Palestine ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar said this was an unreasonable request.

“I don’t believe that Palestinians are in a state to do so. We believe that we have learned from the past as I have mentioned before that Palestinians will not leave their homeland now, or for any other reason - especially under the direction of the Israeli occupation forces,” said Jarrar.