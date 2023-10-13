Gauteng Health Dept refutes R32m owed to City Power by hospitals

The department has, however, said that according to their records, both hospitals owe far less than the figure that was communicated.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says a disconnection of power is unwarranted in the case of electricity debt owed to City Power by the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospitals.

The department said the management of both hospitals met with City Power officials on Friday.

This came after the utility threatened to disconnect power to the facilities within 14 days should they fail to settle their combined debt of R32 million.

The department has, however, said that according to their records, both hospitals owe far less than the figure that was communicated.

Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba: “The GDoH [Gauteng Department of Health] continues to ensure that supplier payments are processed within 30 days subject to verification. As it stands, both facilities' electricity billing is in a healthy state and there won't be any termination of electricity supply.”