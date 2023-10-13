Elderl &, disabled ‘suffering’ as Linmeyer allegedly without water for 55 days

It’s understood the area’s water woes are the result of problems at the South Hills tower, which also feeds South Hills, Risana, Tulisa Park, Oakdene and Rosettenville Extension.

JOHANNESBURG - Linmeyer community spokesperson, Dayne Smith, described the situation on the ground in the area, apparently without water for 55 days, as dire, saying older persons and people with disabilities were suffering.

It’s understood the area’s water woes are the result of problems at the South Hills tower, which also feeds South Hills, Risana, Tulisa Park, Oakdene and Rosettenville Extension.

In September, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu met with residents, and water was subsequently bypassed to the area. But Smith said their taps were dry again after just a few days.

He said the situation was “horrific”.

“You can imagine old age homes - the elderly people don’t want to go home to spend time with their families because when their nappies have been changed, they can’t be cleaned properly and so they smell funny, and they don't want to go home smelling bad with their families. We’ve got a handicapped home in the area, and they’ve really been struggling.”

To add insult to injury, Smith also said they were still being billed.

“What happens is when the air pressure builds up in the pipes because the pipes are empty that air pressure then turns our water metre and so at the end of the month it looks like water pressure’s been going through our water metre but it’s been air and so we are literally paying for air. In fact, one resident was charged for 14,000 litres of water last month. We haven't even had 14,000 litres of water in the whole area, let alone one household.”