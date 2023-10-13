Crime intelligence-led response needed to tackle extortion in CT - Hill-Lewis

Concerns are growing over reports of intimidation, threats, and violence by an alleged construction mafia operating in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Criminal acts allegedly linked to extortionists in Cape Town were blamed on the lack of crime intelligence capacity within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

There are growing concerns and reports of intimidation, threats, and violence by an alleged construction mafia operating in Cape Town.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis launched the city's anti-extortion campaign in Khayelitsha on Thursday in an attempt to clamp down on the growing cases of extortion in the city.

READ: Construction mafia arrests imminent, says CoCT's JP Smith

He told reporters that the municipality lost millions of rands due to violence and intimidation by alleged extortionists at various city construction projects.

Hill-Lewis said this needed a crime intelligence-led response.

"We have just not had the crime intelligence response that we would've hoped for. The point that we have often made is that this is not petty crime. This is highly organised, highly sophisticated, it operates in networks, just like the drug trade on the Cape Flats."