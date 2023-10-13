CoCT takes illegal occupiers of RDP homes to court

This comes after complaints by Nyanga and Crossroads communities over abandoned housing projects being used by criminals.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s taken illegal occupiers of RDP houses in the city to court.

The city said its housing projects had been delayed for over three years due to extortion and cashflow issues.

According to the city, eviction processes were underway in a bid to reclaim the properties.

The city's MMC for human settlements, Carl Pophaim: "We are in need of support of the beneficiaries in the broader community, SAPS and law enforcement to work with our housing development partners as contractors and officials to ensure their safety so that we don't have any project delays. We must take a stance against these criminals."