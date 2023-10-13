City Power concerned over amount of money owed to CoJ by govt depts

The utility served two hospitals with pre-disconnection notices for owing the City of Johannesburg a total of R32 million, saying they have 14 days to settle their debt before their power is cut.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power raised concerns over the amount of money owed to the city by government departments.

The utility served two hospitals with pre-disconnection notices for owing the city a combined amount of R32 million.

City Power expressed its disappointment that it had to resort to disconnecting power to facilities that provide essential services, such as the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital as well as the Helen Joseph Hospital.

READ: 2 JHB hospitals to be served with pre-disconnection notices over power bills

The utility's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, stated that both institutions had 14 days to attend to their debt before power would be disconnected.

"It's really worrying to us as City Power that we've got government departments not helping us with these revenue collection drives and that we have to resort to cutting off power to essential services, as is the case with these hospitals."