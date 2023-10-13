Cele to launch festive season anti-crime operations in Cape Town on Friday

Police Minister Bheki Cele will launch the nationwide crime prevention operations at the Lentegeur Police Station on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The ministry of police will on Friday launch its safer festive season operations throughout the country.

Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba: "Through intensified high-density operations under the Operation Shanela umbrella, regular roadblocks, stop and searches and the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects will be a daily occurrence during this year's safer festive operations."

Themba said that the heightened police visibility was aimed at preventing crime during the holiday season and beyond.