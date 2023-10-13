Cape Town International Airport's main runway reopened after oil spill

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the oil spill was a result of technical issues on one of the aircraft.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Airport has confirmed that its main runway has now been reopened after it was closed on Thursday due to an oil spill.

Flights had to be diverted to alternative destinations, while the airport maintenance staff was busy with the cleanup operation.

Acsa has apologised for the incident and the inconvenience it caused to its customers.

Travellers have been advised to use the Acsa online facility or contact their airlines directly for flight updates.