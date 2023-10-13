Amidst water supply challenges, DWS warns next 5 years will be tough for Gauteng

Residents in Johannesburg and Tshwane have recently been facing constant water shortages, exposing the department's lack of capacity to meet the demand.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation warned that the next five years were not going to be easy for Gauteng residents, as the province was facing challenges with water supply.

The growing population and increasing consumption of water exposed the department's lack of capacity to meet the demand.

Experts in the sector led a workshop in Johannesburg on Thursday, discussing several issues affecting sustainable water security.

Johannesburg and Tshwane residents have already started to experience constant water shortages, as reservoirs in both metros were at critically low levels.

The Water and Sanitation Department's Director-General, Sean Phillips, said there was no assurance that challenges in water supply would be curbed in the foreseeable future.

“For the next five years, we have to focus on reducing demand in Gauteng. Bringing down that average per capita consumption from around 255 litres per day, to closer to the international average of 170 litres per capita per day.”

Currently, some Johannesburg residents completely rely on tankers, while Tshwane has implemented water pressure control measures.