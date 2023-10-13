50 days without water for Linmeyer, but Joburg Water claims improvements

Joburg Water said it had started restricting water to some meters between 9pm and 4am to improve water supply in areas that are not receiving enough pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water said there has been an improvement in its systems, however, most reservoirs remain constrained.

On Friday, the utility gave an update on the water challenges in the city.

Some areas have been without consistent water supply for weeks, with communities such as Linmeyer surpassing 50 days without water.

Joburg Water said while there has been a slight improvement in water levels at some of its reservoirs, Brixton and South Hills have been severely impacted by water interruptions.

The utility says its currently getting low to intermittent supply into the South Hills pump station, affecting supply to areas such as Linmeyer.

It said it continues to supply water through roaming tankers to the affected areas, while it waits for improved conditions with the water infrastructure.

The utility said it’s looking into other measures to help improve capacity.