2 South Africans killed in Israel-Palestine conflict - Dirco

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it’s been notified that two South Africans have been killed in the conflict currently gripping the Middle East.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the militant wing of Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza.

The conflict has since descended into a full-blown war, with Israel unleashing a barrage of rockets on Gaza in response.

Thousands have been killed so far.

Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela: "The Department of International Relations and Cooperation can confirm that we have been notified that two South African nationals have died in this ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. The verification process is currently underway because one of the individuals is reported to have an Israeli ID number, so we need to determine whether there is dual citizenship or what the picture is."

Speaking on behalf of government, Monyela expressed condolences to the individuals' loved ones.

"Our missions in Ramallah and Tel Aviv are coordinating efforts and also rendering consular assistance and services to the families of our nationals."