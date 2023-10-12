Zandile Gumede and co-accused's corruption trial met with delays

Gumede and her co-accused face over 2,700 counts of fraud, theft, money laundering, and racketeering linked to corruption in the Durban solid waste department.

DURBAN - The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was again met with delays on Thursday.

This come as the State prepared to lead new evidence in the multimillion-rand case.

The State said the alleged crimes took place in 2017, during Gumede’s tenure as mayor.

It was a slow start to Thursday, with proceedings delayed as defence lawyers and the State met in chambers.

It is understood they were discussing an email sent by prosecutors to the lawyers acting for the accused.

The email includes some new documents to be presented, possibly when court resumes.