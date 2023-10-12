What we know about Israel's war with Hamas

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas and looks poised to send ground troops into the densely populated enclave, as calls mount for a humanitarian corridor to be opened up and offers to broker peace come in.

JERUSALEM - Thousands of people -- Israelis, Palestinians and foreigners -- have been killed since Hamas militants launched a surprise dawn attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip six days ago.

Most were civilians, with horror stories emerging about the deadly strike and the devastating military retaliation it provoked.

This is what we know about the conflict so far:

HOW DID IT START?

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen attacked Israel from Gaza at dawn on Saturday, on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.

The Iran-backed Islamists fired some 5,000 rockets into Israel, 50 years and one day after the start of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

The offensive, dubbed "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood", saw them breach security fences surrounding the heavily fortified enclave using explosives and bulldozers.

They then streamed into Israel on motorbikes, pickup trucks, motorised gliders and speed boats, targeting nearby communities in the south.

At a music festival near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza, hundreds of young Israelis and foreigners were gunned down at close range.

Those who managed to escape were shot at in the desert scrub or as they tried to flee in their cars along the road.

Some hid themselves under the bloodied bodies until the military arrived hours later.

Israel said about 270 were killed in total.

More than 100 civilians, including children, were killed at the Kfar Aza kibbutz, according to Israeli forces.

Many died when their homes were set on fire, they added.

HOW HAS ISRAEL REACTED?

Israel declared war on Hamas on Sunday and has since carried out thousands of strikes on Gaza from land, air and sea, flattening entire neighbourhoods and sending frightened residents fleeing for cover.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA, citing Palestinian authorities, said more than 2,500 homes have been destroyed or made uninhabitable by the bombing.

Late Wednesday, the UN said more than 338,000 people had been forced to flee in the enclave, which is home to some 2.4 million people and has been blockaded for more than 15 years.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza, meaning "no electricity, no food, no water, no gas".

The UN criticised that as a possible violation of international law.

Israel's military has called up some 300,000 reservists and massed tens of thousands of troops and heavy armour near Gaza, for a campaign it has dubbed "Swords of Iron".

Top brass said Tuesday troops had largely reclaimed the embattled south and the border around Gaza.

Holdout Hamas fighters have been dislodged from more than a dozen towns and kibbutzim, it added.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an emergency unity government for the duration of the crisis.

WHAT IS THE DEATH TOLL?

Israel says Hamas gunmen have killed more than 1,200 people and wounded over 2,700 in Israeli cities, towns and kibbutz communities.

The military said 169 Israeli soldiers have been killed and the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants have been found in recaptured areas.

Among the foreigners killed were at least 25 US citizens, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

In Gaza, health officials said 1,200 people had been killed and 5,600 wounded.

The UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.

WHAT ABOUT THE HOSTAGES?

Israel says Hamas has taken more than 150 people hostage, threatening to kill them one by one if civilian targets are bombed without advance warning.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was in contact with Hamas and Israel to try to facilitate the release of the hostages.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a negotiation process with Hamas to release hostages and says he is willing to act as an intermediary.

Hamas has ruled out negotiating a prisoner swap with Israel while the military operation continues.

IS THE CONFLICT LIMITED TO GAZA?

No. There have been days of back-and-forth shelling with the Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Israel on Tuesday exchanged fire with militants in Syria, where Iran backs the government, after the army said munitions were fired towards the occupied Golan Heights.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes knocked Syria's two main airports -- Damascus and Aleppo -- out of service.

WHAT HAS HAMAS SAID?

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh vowed Saturday to press ahead with "the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons".

There were about 5,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including 160 children and over 1,000 who were detained without charge, according to a July UN report.

Hamas has called on "resistance fighters in the West Bank" as well as in "Arab and Islamic nations" to join the battle.

HOW THE WORLD HAS REACTED

The United States has led Western support for Israel, with President Joe Biden vowing "rock solid and unwavering" backing for Israel.

Blinken delivered the message in person on Thursday.

Washington has sent military support to Israel, including missiles for its "Iron Dome" interceptor system, and is deploying hostage experts.

Biden urged Israel to exercise restraint and follow the rules of war in its response, while NATO said it had to do so with "proportionality".

Iran has celebrated the Hamas assault, but has repeatedly denied allegations it had a role in it.

WHAT ARE CONDITIONS LIKE IN GAZA?

Fuel, food and water are running low in Gaza because of the Israeli strikes and siege, prompting calls for immediate humanitarian aid to be sent.

The first shipment arrived in Egypt's Sinai on Thursday from Jordan but it was not immediately clear when it would get into Gaza.