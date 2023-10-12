Tshwane begins advertising 128 posts of workers dismissed for striking

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler revealed that he had issued a directive for the positions to be filled. For the past three months, the capital city has been dealing with a labour dispute that has severely affected service delivery across Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Thursday announced that it had started the process of replacing the 128 workers it dismissed for participating in a labour strike.

Worker unions want the municipality to abide by the collective agreement of a wage and salary increase for all employees however, the city said it could not afford it.

In relation to the dismissed employee who is also a senior SAMWU official in Tshwane - Johann Mettler, City Manager, said his firing was conducted in accordance to the municipality’s HR guidelines. TCG pic.twitter.com/KrMAo6Yfip ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2023

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the vacant posts have already been advertised.

"I have given the instruction that the relevant departments that have lost employees as a result of them being dismissed due to their participation in an unprotected strike, that an advertisement for the filling of those positions must commence immediately and that process is currently underway," said Mettler.