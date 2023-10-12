Go

Tshwane begins advertising 128 posts of workers dismissed for striking

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler revealed that he had issued a directive for the positions to be filled. For the past three months, the capital city has been dealing with a labour dispute that has severely affected service delivery across Tshwane.

City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler (left) and Mayor Cilliers Brink during a media briefing on the worker strike that has affected the city for the past couple of months on 12 October 2023. Picture: Screenshot
12 October 2023 17:22

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Thursday announced that it had started the process of replacing the 128 workers it dismissed for participating in a labour strike.

For the past three months, the capital city has been dealing with a labour dispute that has severely affected service delivery across the board.

Worker unions want the municipality to abide by the collective agreement of a wage and salary increase for all employees however, the city said it could not afford it.

Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the vacant posts have already been advertised.

"I have given the instruction that the relevant departments that have lost employees as a result of them being dismissed due to their participation in an unprotected strike, that an advertisement for the filling of those positions must commence immediately and that process is currently underway," said Mettler.

