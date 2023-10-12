'The Great South African Bake Off' Season 4 winner is Mia Steenekamp

Wednesday marked the completion of season 4 of the amateur bakers' competition, which lasted 10 weeks, with judges Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann at the helm.

JOHANNESBURG - Mia Steenekamp was crowned the winner of The Great South African Bake Off.

Wednesday marked the completion of season 4 of the amateur bakers' competition, which lasted 10 weeks, with judges Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann at the helm.

It's official! 🎊 Mia is the baking extraordinaire, crowned as The Great South African Bake Off S4 winner! 🏆🥳 Let’s congratulate her 😊👇#SABakeOff #GSABO #Winner #BBCLiveLocal pic.twitter.com/itYHaaZ5Tt ' BBC Studios Africa (@BBCS_Africa) October 11, 2023

Chikomborero Chiobvu, Mariza Mundow, and Steenekamp battled it out in the Season 4 finale.

Steenkamp, a design director from Johannesburg, walks away with the prize of a three-day Valrhona course in Paris and a six-month Prue Leith Patisserie Diploma pastry course.