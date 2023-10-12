Go

'The Great South African Bake Off' Season 4 winner is Mia Steenekamp

Wednesday marked the completion of season 4 of the amateur bakers' competition, which lasted 10 weeks, with judges Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann at the helm.

Picture credit: @BBCS_Africa
Picture credit: @BBCS_Africa
12 October 2023 12:28

JOHANNESBURG - Mia Steenekamp was crowned the winner of The Great South African Bake Off.

Wednesday marked the completion of season 4 of the amateur bakers' competition, which lasted 10 weeks, with judges Siba Mtongana and Paul Hartmann at the helm.

Chikomborero Chiobvu, Mariza Mundow, and Steenekamp battled it out in the Season 4 finale.

Steenkamp, a design director from Johannesburg, walks away with the prize of a three-day Valrhona course in Paris and a six-month Prue Leith Patisserie Diploma pastry course.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA