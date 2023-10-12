SIU welcomes 2 court victories over SABC and its former interim board

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed two court wins against the SABC and its former interim board this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed two court wins against the SABC and its former interim board this week.

On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the awarding of a R185 million tender to Mafoko Security Patrols to provide security services to the SABC despite the bid evaluation committee, the bid adjudication committee and the group exco having recommended it go to a different company, which would have come at a cost of some R2.3 million less.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "In terms of the High Court judgment, Mafoko Security Patrols must within 30 days submit an audited statement of the expenses incurred in the performance of its obligations in terms of the tender, the income received and the net profit it would have earned at the expiry of the contract. The High Court also ordered the SABC to obtain an independent audited verification within 60 days. After that, the court will determine the amount of profits to be paid back by Mafoko to the SABC or the SIU."

Also on Tuesday, the same court dismissed an application from former interim board members to overturn the SIU's report on the SABC’s procurement of goods and services from Mafoko and its recommendation that they be declared delinquent.

SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, has described these rulings as "important judgments relating to consequence management and accountability of the accounting authority".