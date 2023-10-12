Senior union official dismissed over municipal truck torching - City of Tshwane

The municipality said the former employee is the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) deputy chairperson in the Tshwane region.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane municipality said it has dismissed a senior union official after receiving evidence his car was used during the torching of a municipal waste truck.

This was revealed during a media briefing held by the city’s officials on Thursday, to update the public on the ongoing labour strike that has gripped the city over the past three months.

Worker unions want the municipality to abide by the collective agreement of a salary increase, however, the city says it cannot afford it.

On 29 August, a waste truck outsourced to the Tshwane municipality was petrol-bombed by a group of unknown men.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said video evidence shows the vehicle used to drop off and pick up the alleged arsonists belonged to a city employee - who is also part of Samwu’s regional executive make-up.

Brink said all information was shared with the police.

“But regrettably, no arrests have been made. In the meantime, several attacks have been launched on City of Tshwane personnel, vehicles and infrastructure, in furtherance of Samwu’s unprotected strike.”

This is a developing story and will be updated once Samwu issues a response.