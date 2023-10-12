Samwu accuses Brink of tarnishing its name

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality had evidence that the vehicle of Samwu’s regional deputy chairperson was used to drop off and pick up people who petrol-bombed a waste truck contracted to the city.

PRETORIA – The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has accused City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink of tarnishing its name following allegations its senior member was involved in the torching of municipal infrastructure.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Brink said the municipality had evidence that the vehicle of Samwu’s regional deputy chairperson was used to drop off and pick up people who petrol-bombed a waste truck contracted to the city.

Brink said the Samwu member has been fired from the municipality and a criminal case opened against him.

Workers affiliated with Samwu have been engaged in a labour dispute with the city over the council’s decision to not effect salary and wage increases for 2022/23 financial year.

Samwu said the latest allegations by the City of Tshwane municipality were part of its ongoing campaign to discredit the organisation and gain public sympathy.

The statement, however, does not deny or confirm whether the allegations are true.

Samwu national spokesperson Papikie Mohale said the union’s leadership is willing to accompany Brink to a police station and assist him in opening a case.

“Regrettably, no arrests have been made. In the meantime, several attacks have been launched on City of Tshwane personnel, vehicles and infrastructure in furtherance of Samwu unprotected strike.”

At the same briefing, the City of Tshwane manager Johann Metller said the municipality followed all HR guidelines in firing the Samwu member.

Mettler added that his alibi on the day of the incident did not check out.