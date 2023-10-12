Salga condemns fatal hit on Buffalo City Metro official

Nceba Ncunyana has been identified as the senior Buffalo City official who was gunned down on the N2. According to the police it was a drive-by hit.

GQEBERA - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in the Eastern Cape has condemned the killing of the Buffalo City Metro General Manager for Infrastructure, Nceba Ncunyana.

Ncunyana has been identified as the senior Buffalo City official who was gunned down on the N2 near Ntabozuko, formerly known as Berlin, on Wednesday.

According to the police it was a drive-by hit.

The latest incident was the third attempt on Ncunyana's life. The head of infrastructure has previously received numerous threats and attempts on his life.

In a statement released by Salga in the Eastern Cape, the chairperson in the province, Mesuli Ngqondwana has condemned the rising number of local government official murders.

Ngqondwana has appealed to anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

"We also wish to call upon all those that may have information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward to law enforcement agencies, so that we can together put an end to these barbaric killings of municipal officials," said Ngqondwana