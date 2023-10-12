Ramaphosa says 20 task teams established to deal with SA's construction mafia

President Cyril said as part of the effort to combat economic sabotage, the police have established 20 economic infrastructure task teams throughout the country.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the government is moving “vigorously" to apprehend those involved the so-called “construction mafia”.

He said as part of the effort to combat economic sabotage, the police have established 20 economic infrastructure task teams throughout the country.

Ramaphosa stated that the teams would also address the issue of the construction mafia that has disrupted several construction projects around the country.

The president was addressing the matter during a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

NCOP members told Ramaphosa that the construction industry would be seriously disrupted if the construction mafia is not stopped.

The Democratic Alliance’s Tim Brauteseth said the the construction mafia had gone beyond just the construction industry, and asked Ramaphosa if he would consider a special hotline to report cases.

He added: "It’s morphed into classic mafia practice".

Ramaphosa said they’re dealing with the syndicates through the task teams.

"The activity now that is getting underway in a more vigorous way with regard to dealing with these criminals who go to building sites and try to extort money," said Ramaphosa.

The president also said they’re deploying “enormous” resources to deal with the matter and are improving the existing police hotline.