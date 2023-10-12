Prasa: Relocation of over 2,000 households from central line to create 100 jobs

Prasa met with government officials at a Scopa meeting on Wednesday where the rail agency revealed that the relocation process was underway.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that 100 jobs would be created during the relocation of more than 2,000 households from the central line.

The railway line, which runs through Nyanga, Chris Hani, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, has not been operating due to vandalism and theft since 2019.

Since then, 2,648 households moved onto a large part of the line in the Philippi area.

Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran said that people from the surrounding community would be offered jobs during the relocation to Prasa-owned land in Stock Road, Philippi.



"A hundred jobs will be created. Sixty of those jobs will be from ward 88 - the Stock Road station side, where the site will be. Of that 60, already a PRO has been appointed together with 15 labourers from the community."

Prasa said it would take about 16 months before the line was fully restored.