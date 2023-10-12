Political analyst believes Pravin Gordhan 'micromanages' SOEs

The governance crisis at SOEs has drawn a flurry of concerns about what’s driving the exodus of leadership.

JOHANNESBURG - Political interference in the governance of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is behind their parlous condition.

This is the view of some analysts.

Two SOEs at the centre of the country’s energy and logistics crisis's are seized with a leadership vacuum following several resignations at the top.

Eskom is yet to appoint a new CEO and board chairman, while Transnet recently saw a handful of resignations by the group CEO, chief financial officer and the CEO of its freight division.

Political analyst at the University of Johannesburg Theo Venter believes government continues to overstep in the operational matters at SOEs.

He said this in turn almost rendered the SOE boards insignificant.

"It seems to me that what we are doing, and we have witnessed this at Denel, we’ve witnessed this at Eskom, we’ve seen this at Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa] and at Transnet and at several others that ministers intervene into the normal flow of governance processes. And I think Pravin Gordhan, especially, micromanages," said Venter.

Meanwhile, political analyst at Tshwane University of Technology Levy Ndou agrees with Venter’s perspective.

"If indeed it is true that there is too much interference by Minister Gordhan, it would be the right time now for him to be advised that too much interference by politicians has a negative impact,” said Ndou.

Several political parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Democratic Alliance have also called for urgent intervention at the parastatals.