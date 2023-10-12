Operation Dudula vows to permanently close foreign-owned spaza shops in Naledi

The vow comes after Naledi residents agreed to temporarily close foreign-owned spaza shops in the area pending the finalisation of an investigation into the deaths of two boys after they consumed allegedly poisonous biscuits bought from one of the shops.

SOWETO - As investigations continue into the cause of the deaths of two Soweto boys, members of Operation Dudula have vowed to permanently close all foreign-owned spaza shops in Naledi.

On Wednesday, Leon Jele Mogagabe and Neo Khang, aged six and four years old, were buried.

The two boys died after allegedly consuming poisonous biscuits that were purchased from a spaza shop in the area.

Following their deaths, the community of Naledi held a meeting where it was agreed that foreign-owned shops would be temporarily closed pending the finalisation of police investigations.

However, Operation Dudula said that this closure would be permanent.

The organisation's spokesperson, Zandile Dabula, said the township economy belonged to South Africans.

"We have also heard the secretary of the ruling party stating that it is reserved for South Africans and while they just saying it, they need to start practising it.

“We want these people out of our townships because they are draining our economy."

Police told Eyewitness News the forensic test results of the deceased children's blood and the biscuits were still outstanding.