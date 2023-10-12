On his return to NCOP, Ramaphosa to face more questions on Lady R

The oral question session will see President Cyril Ramaphosa facing several questions on the docking of the Lady R Russian vessel and lifestyle audits of his own ministers.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday have to again answer whether illegal transactions could have taken place on the Lady R vessel without the government's’ knowledge.

Ramaphosa returns to Parliament on Thursday afternoon to face questions and more scrutiny in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The president returns to Parliament as part of the resumption of the fourth term of the parliamentary programme.

While the Lady R vessel independent panel investigation has cleared government of selling arms to Russia, NCOP delegates will still question Ramaphosa on the matter.

The president will have to answer whether cargo could have been loaded or offloaded by “clandestine parties” that were not reported to Parliament and the government allowed illegal transactions against relevant international laws.

Ramaphosa will also be asked to account on whether he "deliberately misled" the nation on the docking of the vessel.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will also quiz Ramaphosa on whether special units have been established to combat the scourge of the construction mafia as referred to in his 2020 State of the Nation Address.