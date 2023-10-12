Nyanga community troubled by unfinished RDP houses that 'harbour criminals'

Nyanga CPF chairperson, Xolani Feni added that promises to complete the development had been made over the years, but nothing has happened.

CAPE TOWN - The communities of Nyanga and Crossroads have raised concern over unfinished RDP houses, which they claim harbour criminals.

These communities said the incomplete development has become a hideout for criminals who rob, rape, and attack residents.

According to the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF), some of the houses have been incomplete for over six years.

"Some of the criminal activities taking place in these houses include children who use these houses to hide and smoke drugs, others are getting raped in these incomplete houses. It is also used by smash-and-grab criminals as a hideout," said Feni.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News has sent a request to the city of Cape Town for a comment and still waiting for a response.