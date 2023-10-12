NPA not giving up on extradition of Guptas, says it's not a closed chapter

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s not giving up on getting Atul and Rajesh Gupta extradited to South Africa to be prosecuted for state capture crimes.

But the national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said it would not be ideal to submit a new extradition application until the state understood where it failed in its first application.

In February, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) court dismissed the extradition application, only informing government of the decision two months later.

The NPA was before Parliament on Wednesday afternoon to brief the justice committee on its annual report.



NPA head, Shamila Batohi, said that government was still waiting for the United Arab Emirates to respond to a request for the reasons why an extradition application for the Gupta brothers was dismissed.

Batohi on Wednesday told the justice committee that the NPA believed it met all the requirements for a successful application.

"We went there, we sat with the prosecutors. We were given the green light that we had done what we needed to and then were surprised by the outcome. The South African authorities, that is the central department being the department of justice as well as the NPA, have done, in our view, everything possible to be done."

Batohi said that South African prosecutors were now engaging with their UAE counterparts to understand the gaps.

"This is by no means a closed chapter. We are still looking at what we can do."

She said that the national deputy director of public prosecutions, Anton du Plessis, recently met with the UAE prosecutor general to discuss how to take the matter forward.