Mashaba: Unfair that municipal workers punished for Tshwane's poor finances

TSHWANE - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said it was unfair that municipal workers in the City of Tshwane were punished for the city's poor financial management.

The metro was unable to meet the workers' demand of a 5.4% salary increase due to its declining financial state.

In the past few months, over 100 public servants in Tshwane were dismissed for participating in an interdicted protest over wage disputes.

Mashaba said it was quite concerning that workers in the City of Tshwane had to contend with the municipality's inefficiencies.

“[The Democratic Alliance] DA has been running the City of Tshwane since 2016, don’t forget that. If ever they’ve failed to stabilise the finances of the City of Tshwane, it’s not something that really happened yesterday.”

Mashaba said while he understood why the city refused to increase the salaries of workers, the disputes could have been handled better.

“Yes, we understand that you’ve got a financial challenge. But this financial challenge, you’ve been running this municipality for the last six or seven years.”

But the municipality, which the Auditor-General found had irregularities amounting to R10 billion in its previous financial statements, cannot afford to meet the demands of workers.