Making ID permanent critical in dealing with corruption - NPA's Batohi

Presenting the NPA’s annual report to Parliament’s justice committee on Wednesday, Shamila Batohi said ID investigators had been waiting since December to be accorded powers to make arrests.

CAPE TOWN - National prosecutions boss, Shamila Batohi, says making the Investigative Directorate (ID) a permanent body is the next critical step in dealing more effectively with corruption.

The ID was created by a presidential proclamation in 2019 specifically to deal with state capture cases but a bill is now before Parliament to give it permanent status.

Some opposition parties say they don’t support the move to capacitate the Investigative Directorate.

They would rather an independent anti-corruption body be established instead.

But NPA head, Batohi, said that until such time, making the Investigative Directorate a permanent unit would go a long way.

"We certainly hope that the bill will go through Parliament swiftly so that ID investigators could have the powers that they require."

Deputy director of prosecutions, Anton du Plessis, says prosecution-led investigations will also make a difference.

"We do believe that is going to be the game changer that’s required. Not for all corruption cases, but certainly for the ones that fall within the ID's mandate."

The directorate currently has 34 state capture matters enrolled.