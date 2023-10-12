Magudumana lays common assault charge against DCS

Magudumana claims she was assaulted at the Kroonstaad Prison on Wednesday where she is being kept.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Disgraced celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, has opened common assault charges against the Department of Correctional Services after being forcefully transported to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Magudumana claims she was assaulted at the Kroonstaad Prison on Wednesday where she is being kept.

She failed to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday, claiming to be ill.

Her lawyers told the court that she was dragged to court in a humiliating manner despite a medical report confirming that she was unwell.

Magudumana is facing criminal charges for allegedly aiding her lover and accomplice, convicted killer Thabo Bester, in his escape from prison in May last year.

It comes as no surprise that Magudmana is taking legal action against the State after her lawyer demanded that there be accountability for the manner in which she was brought to court on Wednesday.

During a court sitting, Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, told the court that she was dragged into the police van in a barbaric manner, with her state of apparent illness being disregarded.

But State prosecutor, Amanda Bester, told the court that she received a report that Magudumana refused medical attention and started undressing herself in protest when officials were collecting her to go to court.

In a statement from the Free State police commissioner’s office, she claims to have been assaulted while at the Kroonstad Prison’s hospital wing.

The matter will be transferred to the Kroonstad detective services for further investigation.