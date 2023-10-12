Lawyer demands accountability after ill Magudumana forced to appear in court

Disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana was meant to appear alongside her accomplice, Thabo Bester, and 10 others on Wednesday but she did not make it past the court holding cells, claiming to be ill.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Lawyers for disgraced doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, have called for accountability from officials who forced her to make an appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court despite being unwell.

The doctor and her co-accused allegedly aided Bester in his brazen escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

The matter is ready for pre-trial proceedings and has been transferred to the high court.

Magudumana was examined by paramedics twice on Wednesday – first at the Park Road Police Station where her fingerprints were meant to be taken and then in the court holding cells, where she spent the day on the floor.

Addressing the court on Wednesday, her lawyer, Machini Motloung, said he was surprised to learn that she was taken forcefully from her cell because he knew that she was unwell.

"That is the worst form of brutality on a human being – a woman who is lying in a prison cell until now, when we urged them to get her a mattress."



He said that this matter must be brought to the attention of the highest office.

"Both at the Department of Correctional Services, justice and police. Someone has to take accountability."

A total of nine accused will report to the Bloemfontein High Court for a pre-trial conference after the State dropped charges against three former G4S employees.