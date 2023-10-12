Lady R findings garnered 'positive comments globally', says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was again grilled about the docking of the vessel in Simons Town despite an independent panel clearing the government of selling weapons to Russia.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the findings of the Lady R investigation were well received internationally.

He said they also had no reason to believe that the findings of the independent panel into the docking of the Russian vessel were irrational.

Ramaphosa was again grilled about the docking of the vessel in Simons Town despite an independent panel clearing the government of selling weapons to Russia.

The president was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon about the Lady R and other issues.

Ramaphosa was back in Parliament to defend Lady R investigation findings.

He told the NCOP that the probe led by judge Phineas Mojapelo found that no laws were breached.

Ramaphosa was also asked how the findings were received outside the country.

“We have received nothing but positive comments all round and may I say globally as well. They have been really pleased with the manner in which we addressed this issue that was hyped to incredible levels that sought to tarnish the image of our country.”

He said the issue also had a negative impact on the country’s economy, but government took steps to deal with the matter even on a diplomatic level.