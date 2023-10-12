Judge tells lawyers in Meyiwa trial he's taken the blame for delays in case

Defence lawyers in the trial requested another postponement on Wednesday to prepare for proceedings to test the accuracy of confessions made by two of the murder accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial that he had shouldered the blame for delays in the matter.

This came after one of the defence lawyers requested a postponement to prepare for proceedings to test the veracity of confessions made by two of the murder accused.

Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi denied making police statements that implicated them in the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

But State prosecutor George Baloyi stated his intention to lead evidence on the confessions, which triggered a trial within a trial to determine if the confessions stood.

The Pretoria High Court would then decide if the State could use the statements against the murder accused.

During Wednesday's proceedings, Judge Mokgoatlheng informed lawyers that the delays in the trial had agitated Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

“The [judge president] JP is worried about the pace that this trial is taking. He’s saying this trial, the way it’s proceeding, there are other trials awaiting this man, for instance,” he said while pointing to Baloyi.

“He’s seized with other trials, and they have all stopped because of this trial. That’s why this trial is of the essence, in the sense that it has paralysed the judge, the prosecutor, and some of the defence counsels. There are cases, which you all know, are waiting to be on the roll.”