Joburg EMS investigating fire at SABC Radio Park building

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Thursday responded to a fire at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)'s Radio Park building in Auckland Park.

Officials said all employees were safely evacuated.

It's unclear what started the fire, and if there has been extensive damage to property.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the blaze.

“We can confirm that at this stage we are at the SABC Radio Park building, investigating reports of a fire incident. All the employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries which have been reported so far. We should be able to give further updates about this incident.”