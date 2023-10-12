Intimidation and violence in housing developments still plague CoCT

In February, city official Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed at a Symphony Way housing project - a week after the same site was targeted with shootings and a petrol bombing.

CAPE TOWN - Major housing developments are still being held up by the threat of intimidation and violence as the City of Cape Town launches an anti-extortion campaign.

In February, city official Wendy Kloppers was shot and killed at a Symphony Way housing project - a week after the same site was targeted with shootings and a petrol bombing.

In May, a staff member was also shot and killed while working at a construction site along the Delft Main Road.

READ MORE:

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said demands for protection fees from local extortionists were impeding both service delivery, and major infrastructure projects. He said that security concerns at various construction sites, especially in Delft, have caused major construction delays.

"In fact Rob Quintas was telling me yesterday [Wednesday] we have put out a contract for repair and rehabilitation of the Delft main road. We didn't even get a contractor bidding for the tender because they do not want to work in the Delft area," said Hill-Lewis.