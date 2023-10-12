Former accused in Thabo Bester escape heading to CCMA over G4S dismissal

BLOEMFONTEIN - One of the exonerated accused in the Thabo Bester prison break case is heading to the CCMA following his dismissal from G4S.

Moeketsi Ramolula, Thabang Mier and Nastassja Jansen had their charges dropped on Wednesday in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where they appeared alongside Bester.

The former G4S employees were accused of aiding the killer and rapist in his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Bester and his accomplice, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were extradited from Tanzania in April after skipping the country.

It’s been a long journey for Ramolula who was a G4S guard at the time of Bester’s escape.

After his arrest in July, he abandoned his bid for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

But then he picked it up again and was granted bail of R10,000.

Ramolula is now taking the security company to task after it allegedly forced him to resign.

His lawyer, Adriaan Janse van Rensburg: "I did receive instructions this morning to possibly refer the matter to the CCMA. Obviously, it's taken quite a toll on him and his relationship... he had to resign at G4S as well. HR came to him while he was in the cells and he had to resign."

However, Janse van Rensburg said that they would not be pursuing a case against the State for wrongful arrest.

Nine suspects remain in the Thabo Bester prison escape trial, which has been transferred to the high court for a pre-trial conference in February.