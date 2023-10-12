DA cries foul over SABC holding meeting on financial future behind closed doors

The communications and digital technologies portfolio committee on Wednesday agreed to a request by the SABC to hold the discussion on its future plans behind closed doors.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said there was no justification for the closing of a portion of a meeting of the SABC to discuss its future financial plans.

It said this was to protect the entity's "commercially sensitive" information, even after making a R1-billion loss.

But the DA's Natasha Mazzone opposed the decision.

"I encourage you to rescind this request and deny the request to have the meeting open to the public".

African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Lesiba Molala said it was not the first time such discussions had been closed.

"We had about two closed sessions with the SABC, if I recall chairperson, the previous board. And they were raising all these issues. Maybe honorable Mazzone, at that time, was not in our committee."

The ANC said the discussion would have dealt with commercial issues that competitors should not know about.