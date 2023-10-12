CT police hunting 5 prisoners after escape from court holding cells

Police said the prisoners were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility after appearing in court when the incident occurred on Wednesday, urging residents to report any information they had to their nearest station.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police launched a manhunt after six awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the holding cells at the Athlone Magistrates Court.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, mentioned that one of the prisoners had since been re-arrested.

Pojie added that the six prisoners were about to be transported to a correctional holding facility after appearing in court when the incident occurred at about 1.35PM on Wednesday.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the detainees overpowered one of the police officials and disarmed him. Several shots were fired in the direction of the police officials, but no one was hit or wounded. Thereafter, the escapees - between the ages 20 and 33 - fled the scene on foot."

Pojie appealed to the community to refrain from approaching or confronting the escapees, as they were deemed to be armed and dangerous.

"They stand accused of serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, assault and robberies aggravated, as well as the possession of stolen property.

“The public are advised to report any suspicious persons and/or the whereabouts of these escapees to the nearest police station or Crimestop on 08600 10111."

Pojie said cases of escape from lawful custody, attempted murder, and robbery of a firearm were registered at Athlone Police Station.